Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye To 'Ellen'

After almost 20 years as the host of one of the world’s most popular talk shows, Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to ‘Ellen’.

The show, which began airing back in 2003, wrapped its final episode over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old media personality shared a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to her fans and supporters.

The final episode, set to air on May 26th, will see a slew of A-list personalities from the worlds of film, television, music and politics joining Ellen for a last hurrah.

Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, David Letterman, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Garner, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and Zac Efron will reportedly end the list of the 4,000+ guests to have joined the show since its inception.

Catch the Hit Network's chat with the journalist who broke The Ellen Scandal:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: