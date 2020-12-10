Ellen DeGeneres Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest A-lister who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The daytime show host confirmed the news to her 79 million followers on Twitter, writing:

"Hi Everyone, I wanted to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "I'll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

A source has told The Hollywood Reporter that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be paused until January.

It's been a tough year for Ellen, after toxic workplace allegations surfaced online. In September, the star started season 18 of her talk show addressing the allegations.

“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV,” she assured.

“I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well because it’s not going fast enough, I’ll tell you that.”

