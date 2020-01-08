Ellen DeGeneres Has Started A Donation Fund For Australian Bushfire Relief

Ellen DeGeneres has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Ellen made the announcement on her talk show today, and asked her fans to donate. She is aiming to raise $5 million.

At the time of publication, over $300,000 had been donated. You can see the GoFundMe page HERE.

“I love Australia,” Ellen said on her show. “I love Australia so much, I even married an Australian.

“A few years ago I got to see how incredible Australia is in person. We took our show there.

“And I fell in love with the country and the people.”

Donations will go to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Ellen joins celebrities including the Hemsworths, the Minogues, Pink, Elton John and Celeste Barber who have donated or are raising money for bushfire relief.