Elk Espresso Has Launched A Boozy Bottomless Brunch For Summer!

7 days a week!

Article heading image for Elk Espresso Has Launched A Boozy Bottomless Brunch For Summer!

I love the 'B-word'..well actually three of them. What are they, you ask? BOOZY BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH, obviously!

Our neighbour, Elk Espresso (located at The Oasis in Broadbeach) has just announced the launch of a Boozy Bottomless Brunch, kicking off from Thursday, November 28! 

Post

Just in time for the silly season, it's the perfect excuse to get beachside and a little bit boozy while you chow down some delish brunch. You could say it's already Christmas going by this news (aka a gift)!

Now, get this: it's going to be available seven days a week (YES, I KNOW. 7!) from 10am-midday. I'm sure you can come up with an excuse for your boss to head there on a Monday. And if you can't, I'll help you. 

All you gotta do is select your fave dish from their summer breakfast menu and pair it with one-hour of bottomless mimosas! They have a range of refreshing flavours like The Classic, Strawberry Lime or Grapefruit for just $39 per person - bargain hunters should get a load of this ASAP!

Post

You're probably keen to hear what's on the menu? Are ya? 

Are ya?

...are ya?

Ok, fine! Here it is: 

Strawberries + Cream Waffle 

Cheesecake Ice Cream + Berries + Strawberry Custard + Pink Meringue +
Strawberry Spheres + Shortbread Crumble 

Fried Chicken Waffle 

Miso Maple Syrup + Cherry Lime Butter + Green Onion

Chorizo Banh Mi 

Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes + Avocado + Fried Egg + Rocket + Sriracha Mayo + Coriander (DF)

Byron Bay Haloumi

Poached Eggs + Quinoa Sourdough + Textures of Carrots + Fermented Beetroot
+ Hazelnut + Honeycomb

Salmon Sashimi

Cucumber + Green Apple + Pomegranate + Sprouts + Broccolini
+ Lime Creme Fraiche + Organic Spelt Toast

Basil Scramble 

Persian Feta + Nut Spice + Crispy Kale + Preserved Lemon Gel + Ciabatta

Blueberry Panna Cotta

Mango Sorbet + House Made Maple Nut Granola + Coconut Yoghurt
+ Berries + Stone Fruit (Vegan + GF)

Citrus Oats

Lemon Coconut Yogurt + Mint + Strawberries +Queensland Mango
+ Blueberries + Pistachio Crumb (Vegan)

Green Bowl 

Kale + Quinoa + Brown Rice + Garden Peas + Butternut Pumpkin + Broccolini + Poached Eggs + Harissa Oil + Parsnip Chips + Beetroot Sauerkraut

Get outta town!! Deliciouso.  

Check out Elk Espresso on Facey here: https://www.facebook.com/Elk-espresso-215447851800541/
Check out Elk Espresso in real life: Ground floor of The Oasis beach front. Open Monday–Sunday daily from 6am–4pm

Missed the show? Catch up for Breakfast with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben here:

Amber Lowther

18 November 2019

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Elk Espresso
Bottomless Brunch Gold Coast
Gold Coast brunch
Listen Live!
Elk Espresso
Bottomless Brunch Gold Coast
Gold Coast brunch
Elk Espresso
Bottomless Brunch Gold Coast
Gold Coast brunch
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs