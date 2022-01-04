Elizabeth Olsen Defends Mary-Kate And Ashley In Awkward Convo With Paparazzi

While all eyes have been on Elizabeth Olsen for portraying Marvel’s Scarlett Witch, it’s impossible to forget about her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

The twins, who became a household name for their shared role on Full House, spent most of their youth in the spotlight before taking a step back from both the larger and smaller screens in the late 2000s.

Love WandaVision? Catch the Marvel announcement that got us excited:

Leaving the world of film for the world of fashion, the sisters made waves by bringing the boho-chic look from the United Kingdom to the United States with their brand, Mary-Kate and Ashley: Real Fashion For Real Girls, and their couture fashion label, The Row, for which they’ve won multiple Council Of Fashion Designer awards.

Recently, Mary-Kate and Ashley were the topic of an uncomfortable discussion between Elizabeth and the paparazzi.

During the invasive conversation, a member of the paparazzi had the audacity to ask Elizabeth why she was so much nicer than her sisters.

Seeing an opportunity to shut down the brazen photographer, Elizabeth eloquently said ‘you guys have been bothering them their whole lives’, as she left the site of the savagery with a smile.

It’s safe to say we don’t want to get on Elizabeth’s bad side any time soon.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: