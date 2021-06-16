Elektra Shock Reveals She Took Apart This Piece Of Furniture To Make Her Drag Race Costume

Did you recognise it?

We're SO ready for the finale of the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and when Justin Hill caught up with the most recently eliminated queen Elektra Shock, she revealed that some DIY was involved in her last costume.

In fact, it came at the cost of destroying a piece of much-needed furniture!

Check out the full chat with Elektra below where she RU-caps the latest episode of the show!

 Catch the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under this Saturday only on Stan!

