Elaine's Pies Is Always A Hit

Your Mouth is Already Watering...

Article heading image for Elaine's Pies Is Always A Hit

Elaine's Pies is a Canberra institution that you MUST visit. We visited the shopfront in Dickson and found a delicious range of pies and so much more. 

Bianca has been at the shop for over 17 years and has been the owner for the last 2 years. The shop has won a number of awards over the years for 'Best Pie', so you know you are in good hands. Elaine's Pies is great for those looking for a quick lunch (we recommend you try the some of the different flavoured pies or the sausage rolls. They are DELISH!). The shop also has a range of catering options to suit your next corporate lunch or birthday party. 

Elaine's Pies is open 6 days (closed Sundays and Public Holidays) and you can also check out their website here. 

Check out our visit to Elaine's Gourmet Pies below: 

29 December 2020

Elaines Gourmet Pies
Elaines Gourmet Pies
Elaines Gourmet Pies
