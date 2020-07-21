El Camino Cantina Are Opening Their Doors On The Gold Coast Tomorrow!

Right when we thought the GC food & beverage scene couldn't possibly get any better, Robina Town Centre goes ahead and drops a brand new El Camino Cantina along The Promenade waterfront.

Officially opening their doors tomorrow, the Mexican, retro diner-style venue is the first of its kind on the Gold Coast, with only three others located in QLD at King Street in Bowen Hills, Westfield Chermside and Sunshine Plaza on the Sunshine Coast.

Located in prime position along the waterfront where 'Lord of the Wings' once resided, the new restaurant sports unmissable colourful aesthetics with bright neon lights eluminating the bar, fluro signs, a festive outdoor area which seats up to 175 patrons and of course cacti... because what's a trendy Mexican restaurant without a few cacti?

If you've ever been to Mexicola in Bali, you'd be justified in thinking you've travelled overseas and landed yourself right back in the middle of the authentic as hell, tex-mex restaurant, with nothing but Mexican inspired festival vibes all but begging you to put on a sombrero and drink tequila.

Speaking of which, El Camino Cantina's signature margaritas come in five mouth-watering flavours: strawberry, classic, mango, tropical and a limited edition flavour which changes on the reg.

If you're not a big Margi fan, there's full list of craft beers, Mexican Draught and bottled cervezas to choose from.

As for that sombrero we were talking about - they totally have you covered there too, with plenty available for you to chuck on for a few tequila-fuelled selfies.

To kick off the grand opening, El Camino Cantina decided to launch their new restaurant on Wednesday, which just so happens to be Wing Wednesday; this means buffalo wings are only 10 cents each, as long as you purchase yourself a tasty beverage to wash them down with.

But Wing Wednesdays are just the beginning because there's also taco Tuesdays happening every week, with eight different taco fillings available including beer-battered barramundi, pork al pastor, beef brisket and confit mushrooms. A selection of these drool-worthy 'Cadillac' tacos are available all day, every Tuesday for either $2 or $4.

Then there's the fajitas...

These come in two different sizes, single or share-style with four different flavours to choose from including mushroom, beef, adobo chicken and a beef & adobo chicken hybrid.

But let's not forget about the complimentary tortilla chips and salsa, which are not only free but are refillable... yes - REFILLABLE.

So there you have it. If you had plans tomorrow - cancel them because there is a goddamn Mexican fiesta with your name on it and honestly, I can't think of anything better you could possibly be doing with your time.

So head on over to Robina and grab yourself a sombrero, a Margi and a few cheeky buffalo wings from 4PM, Wednesday, July 22nd.

See you there!

