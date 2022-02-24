Eight Oscars Will Be Presented Off-Air To Combat Low Ratings

The Oscars are set to trim down the traditional ceremony by presenting eight awards off-air, in an effort to combat sluggish ratings.

The 94th Academy Awards in March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles has copped a broadcast hit in recent years.

Acceptance speeches will still occur at the venue, however they'll begin an hour before the ceremony and shown across the three-hour live telecast.

The Academy's president, David Rubin, said the awards trimmed will be for film editing, production design, sound, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score) and the three short film awards.

Rubin maintained the award winners will still receive their "Oscar Moment", adding that the changes are necessary for future growth.

"When deciding how to produce the Oscars, we recognize it's a live event television show and we must prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant," Rubin wrote in a letter to members.

"This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Ratings have steadily fallen in past ceremonies. Last year's event was significantly impacted by COVID, dropping to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers - down from 29.6 million in 2018.

Rubin says the revamped live broadcast will be more compact and energetic following the changes to certain categories.

Some of the nominees for 'Best Picture' include Dune (featuring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet), West Side Story and King Richard (featuring Will Smith)

