Eight Of The Strangest Fashion Trends To Hit 2020

2020 was a VERY strange year and with it, we saw some of the strangest trends since the dress over jeans faux pas we all wish we could forget.

I’m not sure whether it was because we forgot how to dress ourselves in anything other than a tracksuit, or if it’s because a year at home is the best year to experiment with hit and miss fashion trends, either way, we saw some absolute doozeys.

Just to help you remember some of 2020’s most outrageous trends, we have gone ahead and collated a list of our eight favourite, most ridiculous trends to jog your memory.

First up…

KFC Crocs

As if regular Crocs weren’t controversial enough, gods of foot comfort ‘Crocs’ went ahead and gave us the KFC collaboration we definitely didn’t need. Sporting the classic KFC red & white colours, this pair of Crocs takes things up a notch by featuring two chicken Jibbitz™ with each pair, designed to look and smell like chicken.

Arm warmer sweater (Zara)

For some reason, Zara designed this almost entirely useless sweater which makes sure to keep our arms warm, while keeping our boobs breezy. Maybe it’s the perfect Summer sweater?

Baguette Clutch bag

Honestly, we’d be surprised if you don’t have questions after looking at this Moschino baguette clutch bag. If you’re a die-hard fan of gluten or a fresh baked baguette in the park, this bag will tick all of your boxes… or just make you hungry.

Inverted Cat glasses (Gucci)

Because why not? We’ve seen the 90’s ‘Spice Girls’ style sunnies make a comeback, so I guess nothing is really out of reach these days. If you’re hoping to start a new trend, you can definitely give these inverted cat glasses by Gucci a red-hot go. Not promising they will catch on, but I guess you won’t know until you try!

Ripped stockings (Gucci)

Another cracker by Gucci! Looking for that ‘I just got home from a big night after sneaking out of my parent’s house in the 2000’s’ kind of look? Well, thanks to Gucci, this look could be yours for the measly price of $190… Or you could go at a pair of your own stockings with a blunt knife to get the same effect, whatever floats your boat!

Designer Hand Sanitisers

Apparently carrying around branded sanitiser became cool somewhere among the chaos of 2020. While I’m not above grabbing a cheeky bottle of Palmolive hand sanny from Woolies, wellness and beauty brands decided to capitalise on the sudden demand for hand sanitiser by creating expensive, trendy hand sanitisers for us to keep on our persons.

Mask Turtlenecks

In all honesty, this kind of makes sense to me. Why carry around a mask when you can simply unroll that turtleneck and go about your business without health officials slapping you with a fine for forgetting that damned mask?

Sleepwear as Daywear

This is another great trend I was more than happy to get on board with. While we were all spending a majority of our lives in our own homes, only true psychopaths continued to wear jeans and other public appropriate clothing. Residing to a full week in alternating sleepwear was arguably the only silver linings of the pandemic, am I wrong?

So, what was the strangest trend you encountered during the pandemic and more importantly, did you partake?

