Eight Men Face Court In Paris Over The Alleged Theft Of Banksy Painting

Eight men are on trial in Paris after being charged with theft in relation to the theft of a famous Banksy art piece.

The eight men have been linked back the theft of famous Banksy painting “The Sad Young Girl”.

The painting first appeared in 2018, three years after the shooting at Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015.

The Bataclan attack resulted in the deaths of 90 people with a total of 130 people killed in a number of attacks across Paris.

The stencil of the young girl was immediately credited to a Banksy series he completed during his visit to Paris in 2018 and is worth an estimated $540 million.

The painting was stolen in January of 2019 when a group of men covering their faces with hoods, cut the painting out of the door in the middle of the night using an angle grinder.

Police managed to track eight men down by linking them to the robbery of a hardware store in Lyon 12 months after the art theft.

The artwork was later discovered unharmed and abandoned at a farmhouse in the Italian region of Abruzzo.

The trial is set to wrap up on Friday.

