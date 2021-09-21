Eight Arrests Made After Seven-Month Rockhampton Drug Sting

Seven months of investigation have built towards the closure of a drug operations in the Rockhampton area.

Eight people were arrested, along with the seizing of weapons, cash and drugs as part of what's known to Queensland Police as 'Operation Tango Negative'.

The operation was a regional investigation into the supply of dangerous drugs in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas.

Queensland Police said investigators seized a total of 1.3 kgs of methamphetamine, $25,000 cash, dangerous weapons and two vehicles relating to a crime.

The final arrest, a 38-year-old man in Wandal putting a stop to the operation.

The 38-year-old man is set to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court today (September 20) in relation to trafficking dangerous drugs, unlawful supply of a firearm, attempting to pervert justice, possessing unlawful ammunition, possession of property obtained from drug supply and 29 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

