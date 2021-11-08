Eiffel Tower Sized Asteroid Heading To Earth

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is hurtling towards earth.

But don't worry, it will only pass within 4 million kilometres of our planet on December 11 at speeds of up to 4000mph (1111kph).

The space rock named 4660 Nereus was deemed a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” (PHA) after it was identified as three times the size of a football pitch.

According to the website Space Reference, it's larger than 90 per cent of asteroids but tiny compared to the biggest.

It's believed it will return another 12 times in the next 175 years when closer encounters are predicted.

It orbits the sun every 664 days and is due to pass nearby on March 2031 and November 2050.

Experts say it will be close by on February 2060 when it will travel just 1,207,0000km away.

Nereus is a well-known asteroid, having been discovered by US astronomer Eleanor F. Helen in 1982. It’s known as a member of the Apollo asteroids, a group of rocks that cross Earth’s path as it orbits the Sun.

The largest asteroid to pass Earth this year was 2001 FO32, alternatively known as Apophis, the “God of Chaos". It hurtled past Earth in March, estimated as a diameter of 335 metres.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.