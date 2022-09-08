Eh-Oh! The Teletubbies Are Getting A Reboot!

Right when you thought you'd seen the last of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po... they're BACK! The Teletubbies are getting a reboot and it's heading to a massive streamer.

That streamer is NETFLIX.

Apparently, the platform is reinvigorating the popular kid's show and it is set to be narrated by Tituss Burgess, the US actor, singer and star of Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Mark November 14 down in your diary for the return of that weird sun baby and those lovable... what even are they?

