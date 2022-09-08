Eh-Oh! The Teletubbies Are Getting A Reboot!

More like Uh-oh!?

Article heading image for Eh-Oh! The Teletubbies Are Getting A Reboot!

Right when you thought you'd seen the last of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po... they're BACK! The Teletubbies are getting a reboot and it's heading to a massive streamer.

That streamer is NETFLIX.

Apparently, the platform is reinvigorating the popular kid's show and it is set to be narrated by Tituss Burgess, the US actor, singer and star of Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Mark November 14 down in your diary for the return of that weird sun baby and those lovable... what even are they?

Need some TV show and movie suggestions to stream? Have a listen to the super short podcast below!

8 September 2022

Teletubbies
Listen Live!
Teletubbies
Teletubbies
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs