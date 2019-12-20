Shepparton Foodshare Needs Your Egg Cartons!

Shepparton Foodshare needs your help! They're in need of egg cartons to put their regular bulk supply of beautiful farm fresh eggs in them so that they can be distributed to local people in need.

Josh's Rainbow Eggs donate an averge of 900 kilos each month of their free-range eggs. The eggs are distributed to local people in need each week through almost 100 agencies that collect food from Shepparton Foodshare.

Shepparton Foodshare Board Chair, Rod Schubert said, “we would be grateful if the community could save their egg cartons so that we can re-use them. Our volunteers use them to transfer the eggs from the bulk trays ready for distribution via our registered agencies.”

Alan Kellock, General Manager, said “Southern Cross Austereo is a proud supporter of Shepparton Foodshare, if you have egg cartons that you no longer need, you can drop them into the Southern Cross Austereo studios at 625 Wyndham Street Shepparton for the Foodshare volunteers to come and collect.”

On average, 300,00 kilograms of food is collected annually from Shepparton Foodshare by emergency relief agencies, schools and churches. This is then distributed via school breakfast programs, community meal programs, food hampers and to individuals.

For more info on Shepparton Foodshare, head to sheppartonfoodshare.org.au

