Eek! You Can Now Find Out How Much Netflix You've Watched This Year

The time has come where we can now find out how much Netflix we've consumed this year. To be honest, I.am.TERRIFIED!

But also, 2020 has been a year like no other and our saving grace has been Netflix, and for that, we are forever grateful.

But we didn't expect all of our binge-watching to be displayed right in front of our eyes!

Some random wiz developer has made a Google Chrome extension called Netflix Wrapped that will work to analyse your Netflix data. The extension will show you hours watched by month, hours watched by day of the week, a content rating breakdown and a genre breakdown.

So, get ready for your True Crime obsession to hit you in the face!

Keen to see how much Netty you've watched this year? You can download the extension here!

