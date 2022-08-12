Education Census Data Reveals More WA Children Enrolling Into Private Schools

The number of students being enrolled to Western Australian private schools has increased, while public school enrolments has declined.

New data from the Education Department census revealed 157,864 students were enrolled into private schools – up 3,710 compared to this time last year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In comparison, public school enrolment has declined to 318,332 – down 1242 students compared to this time last year.

The public schools’ overall share of the Western Australia market as a result has fallen for a second consecutive year, from 67.5 to 66.8 per cent, after eight years of firm growth while private schools’ overall share increased from 32.5 to 33.2 per cent.

The drift towards private schools reflects a national trend, with more families choosing independent schools rather than Catholic schools for their children.

A national report on enrolment trends released last month by Independent Schools Australia (ISA), based on last year’s data, revealed the sector grew by 3.1 per cent from 2020 compared with a 1.4 per cent increase for Catholic schools and a decrease of 0.3 per cent in public schools.

It was the sector’s biggest growth in more than a decade.

ISA CEO Margery Evans told The West independent schools had seen “significant” enrolment growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that parents are seeking schools that can quickly adapt to changing circumstances,” she said.

“We also know that the autonomy of independent schools is something parents value. This is revealed by surveys we have conducted.

“I do feel like they get that little bit of extra help academically, and the teachers are all very good at communicating.

“Our survey shows that parents recognise that independent schools were generally quick to move to online or remote learning.

“Parents perceive that independent schools are able to make decisions quickly in response to their particular circumstances and school community expectations.”

Education Department Strategy and Policy Executive Director Raechelle Lee also blamed COVID as “a factor in the small decrease” in WA’s public school enrolment numbers.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.