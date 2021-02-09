Ed Westwick Has Revived Chuck Bass For His TikTok Debut And It's Made Our Week

Actor Ed Westwick has joined TikTok and you might remember he used to play this character in some TV show. Oh yeah, he played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. ICONIC!

His first TikTok has not disappointed die-hard GG fans (including me). He said "Tell me you've watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you watched Gossip Girl"...and he kicked it off.

Watch his amazing revival of Chuck Bass here:

AHHHHHH! He's still got it!

Thank you, Ed, for bringing back such an important time of our lives.

