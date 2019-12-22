Ed Sheeran Shares Cute Moments With His Wife In 'Put It All On Me' Video

Ed Sheeran has released a gorgeous music video for his new song Put It All On Me featuring Ella Mai!

The video features lots of different everyday couples globe dancing together - including Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn. The real couples are from all across the globe, and include people from all walks of life.

The video includes confirmation that Ed and Cherry really are married, with the pair dancing in the kitchen accompanied by a caption that reads "Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected. There were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

The video finishes by showing that Ella Mai has recently "swiped right" on a guy.

