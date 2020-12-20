Ed Sheeran Hints He's Dropping A New Song Today!

After a long hiatus and becoming a Father, Mr Ed Sheeran has returned to social media to tease the you know what's out of us.

Ed's wife Cherry gave birth to their daughter Lyra this year and with Ed saying he was taking a break back in December 2019, we didn't think we'd get to see him for a bit longer.

But that all changed overnight when he posted the below pic to social media, promising us a 'Christmas Present' at 11am GMT (which is 10pm AEDT) and we cannot WAIT!

Rumours are coming through thick and heavy that this is a new track from Ed and TBH, it's what the world needs!

Stay tuned for more!

