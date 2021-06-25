Ed Sheeran Debuts Messy Vampire Night Out On The Town Film Clip For New Song

Mr Ed Sheeran is back in our lives and he's spookier than ever! We see Ed in the music video for his new song 'Bad Habits' as a vampire having an epic night out and we love it!

From the nails, to the teeth, to this new sound from Ed, it's a vibe!

This is a new era for Ed, he's a Dad now and has had a bit of a break from bringing us tunes, so we cannot wait to see what he's got up his sleeve!

You can get your hands on 'Bad Habits' here!

