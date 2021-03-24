Ed Sheeran And Kylie Minogue Honour Music Legend Michael Gudinski With Beautiful Memorial Performance

Family, friends and musicians gathered in Melbourne this evening to honor the late Michael Gudinski, a driving force behind the Australian music industry.

With beautiful speeches and touching tributes, the music legend impacted so many lives including Ed Sheeran, who delivered a beautiful performance of a new song called 'Visiting Hours'.

Ed also took to the stage with Kylie Minogue to farewell Michael with their rendition of the 'song that started it all'... Locomotion!

ARIA recently announced that they would also be introducing the 'Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award' at the next ARIA Awards ceremony later this year in honor of Michael.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!