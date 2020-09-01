Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Have Welcomed Their First Child

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child into the world!

Cherry gave birth to their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran last week, making the couple new parents.

Ed took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

In a post he wrote, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

Rumours had been circulating for a while that Cherry was expecting, but the pair chose to keep the pregnancy private.

We're so excited for them! We wish them all the best during this incredible time!

