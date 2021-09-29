Ecuador Prison Riots Leaves Two Dozen Dead In Gang Fight

Almost 30 prisoners were killed in a gang fight between inmates at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday.

Inmates were equipped with firearms and explosives in the the latest series of a deadly prison clash between rival drug gangs.

It marks the third uprising in the nation's prison system this year, where over 100 inmates have been murdered.

The recent incident took place at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in the Guayas province, a correctional centre known for gang violence.

"An alert was activated in the Center for the Deprivation of Liberty Guayas N1 due gunshots and explosions in several areas," a spokesperson from the state prison agency said in a statement.

"As a result of the confrontation, 24 (prisoners) died and 48 suffered injuries."

Authorities were able to regain control of the facility, after military and police officers surrounded the exterior.

The country continues its battles with gang violence within their prisons, after incidents sparked in February and July.

President Guillermo Lasso said last month the government would provide adequate funding for the overpopulated prison system and build new wards with enhanced security.

