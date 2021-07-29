Ease Your Mind With This Dreamy Acoustic Performance From Khalid

It's no lie that we all need a moment to chill out and relax these days and there's nothing better than the delicious sweet tones of singer Khalid's voice.

Famous for his international hits like 'Young, Dumb and Broke', 'Better' and 'Know Your Worth', the performer has delivered us a truly calming rendition of his new song 'New Normal' and we are very here for it.

We love it!

Check out the futuristic (and very green) clip for the song below...

You can get your hands on 'New Normal' here.

