Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks Fans For 50th Birthday Wishes In Sweet Video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared a message for his fans, thanking them for their 50th birthday wishes. Yeah, we can't believe he's 50 either!

The star said he was thankful for all of the birthday love and was about to travel.

"A little birthday vid on my birthday. I'm getting ready to travel, I just wanted to check in with you guys and just say thank you so much for all the birthday love. I appreciate it. I'm gonna hop on my bird here and I will stop back in again to say thank you guys so much again for the birthday love. Alright guys, thank you," he said.

Here's the message The Rock shared with fans:

The Rock captioned the video with, "Swoopin’ in, before I go wheels up 🦅 Just a quick THANK YOU for all the birthday boy love ❤️ 🎂 I’ll check back in later and we’ll raise a proper 🥃 #fannypacksandbirthdaysuits"

Happy Birthday to The Rock!

