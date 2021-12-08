Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Cleans Up At The People's Choice Awards

THIS JUST IN: Our favourite charismatic combatant, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has cleaned up at the People’s Choice Awards!

Dwayne managed to take out three of the Awards’ most coveted trophies, nabbing the titles of The Male Movie Star of 2021 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 (both for Jungle Cruise), as well as the elusive People’s Champion Award.

For those out of the loop, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is the spiritual successor to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Hitting cinemas earlier this year, the film was produced by the same team behind the tales of Jack Sparrow and, like Pirates, was based on a popular Disneyland attraction.

The elephant in the room is the People’s Champion Award, which is a distinct honor only given out to the best of the best.

Having scored 15 People’s Choice Awards throughout his career, it’s not a surprise the Fast and Furious star copped his fair share of recognition.

