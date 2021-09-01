Dwayne Johnson To Be Known As 'A Rock' After Discovering Long-Lost Doppleganger

Imagine being pulled over

Dwayne Johnson To Be Known As 'A Rock' After Discovering Long-Lost Doppleganger

via @morgan_sheriff on Twitter

Dwayne Johnson has been forced to change his nickname from ‘The Rock’ to ‘A Rock’ after discovering his long-lost doppelganger.

Eric Fields, a police officer from Alabama, has come into the limelight after being recognised for sharing more than a few physical similarities with everyone's favourite action-movie star.

The cop has been mistaken for the Fast and Furious star on such a regular basis, he was asked to address the attention by his local news outlet, AL.com, telling them "It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse."

It was only a matter of time before the literal big-man himself took notice of Fields, sharing a tweet from Bleacher Report with quite a few words of adoration for the cop.

All we can think of is how terrifying it would be to get pulled over by him.

Nick Barrett

1 September 2021

Hit
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson
Funny
