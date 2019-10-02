Dwayne Johnson Returns to WWE This Friday!

Dwayne 'the rock' Johnson makes his debut return to WWE's infamous Smackdown this Friday Night!

From the place that kick started Johnson's rise to fame and into to blockbuster films where he became a household name, he returns and intends to make a splash! Back in 2004 'The Rock' was a regular on WWE shows after growing up in the world of pro wrestling, being a second nature to him. So there is no doubt that he will rock the roof of his comeback fight on Friday night.

Make sure to tune into Fox TV and don't miss out on this epic showdown!!

