Dude! There’s Going To Be A Turtle Release This Friday On The Strand

Take your little Crush along!

Article heading image for Dude! There’s Going To Be A Turtle Release This Friday On The Strand

It’s something that we’re lucky enough to call a regular occurrence on Townsville shores and it’s happening again this Friday.

You can be witness to the current Turtle Hospital patients making their way back out into the big blue.

Aramis, Saffron, and Thyme will all be heading back to the reef after time rehabilitating at Reef HQ.

Post

It’s not just the release that you can check out- there’s a sand castle competition, face painting, giant games and more!

From 7:30am-8:45am this Friday get along to the Strand near the Kennedy Street intersection to see the release.

HOW YOU CAN TOUR THE STADIUM! CATCH UP ON MORE CLIFFO & GABI NOW:

Carley Whittington

20 January 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

thisistownsville
reef hq
turtle
Listen Live!
thisistownsville
reef hq
turtle
thisistownsville
reef hq
turtle
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs