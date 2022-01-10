Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Stuns In 40th Birthday Photo Shoot

Duchess Kate Middleton has blown everyone away with a new stunning photo shoot to celebrate her 40th birthday!

Kensington Royal posted the jaw-dropping images to their Twitter, photographed by Italian photographer, Paolo Roversi.

The new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the National Portrait Gallery London's nationwide 'Coming Home' exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023.

Have a look at the stunning photos here:

Kate wears a red satin one-shoulder gown and a pair of diamond earrings that belong to monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the black & white photos, The Duchess also wore diamond earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana, as well as her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Kate is said to have celebrated her 40th birthday at home with her family due to the ongoing urge of Covid cases in the UK.

