Dubbo Gets Ready to Rock as Triple M Lands

From Monday July 20, Dubbo’s Hit93.5 will now sit under the Triple M Network, becoming Triple M Dubbo!

As Triple M celebrates 40 years on the airwaves this year, Dubbo will join Australia’s second largest radio network with 46 stations across metro and regional markets plus five digital radio stations.

Triple M Dubbo will now provide the best of Rock’s Greatest Hits, as well as Sport and Comedy. Listeners will still wake up with Pippa & Alo for breakfast in Dubbo, but there will be a new way to drive home each weekday afternoon with the hugely popular show Kennedy Molloy, hosted by Jane Kennedy and Mick Molloy. The best footy commentary team in the country will be heard with Triple M Footy and there will be access to Triple M’s national and international competitions and prizes.

“We’re very excited to unveil to our listeners and advertisers Triple M Dubbo. Being aligned to Triple M highlights a strong audience fit with Dubbo and the Central West, including sporting partnerships, such as NRL, and a compelling music format showcasing great competitions and music experiences synonymous with the Triple M brand. We will continue our focus on local news and events providing our listeners with strong local and national talent, all to a soundtrack that our listeners will identify as Triple M Dubbo.” - SCA General Manager Central West Steve Golfin

Don’t miss the switch as Dubbo gets ready to rock from Monday July 20!