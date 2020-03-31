Dua Lipa Just Smashed All The Other Iso-Performances From Her Kitchen

There is absolutely no doubt we have been inundated with some incredible at home/in isolation performances from our favourite singers lately but Dua Lipa takes the cake!

Dua jumped on a video call with her whole band, dancers and back up singers to belt out 'Don't Start Now' as part of James Corden's 'Homefest'.

Dua dropped her album 'Future Nostalgia' last week with fans and critics raving about it. You can get your copy here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!