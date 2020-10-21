Fashion Queen Dua Lipa Has Been Spotted With This Iconic Perth Brand

Seems like everyone wants a taste of this Aussie brand, including this British Pop sensation!

Dua Lipa has been spotted in a pair of specs by none other than our very own homegrown Western Aussie brand, Poppy Lissiman.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa posted this head to toe neon green outfit with, of course, her thick-rimmed Poppy Lissiman shades to match.

Her latest gram comes as an announcement to fans, letting them all know after a long stint living with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid she is officially back home in London town!

Dua isn't the first celeb to get around this iconic Aussie brand, with Lady Gaga, Rihanna and the Queen B herself, Beyonce who have also showcased their love on Instagram for the sunnies brand!

