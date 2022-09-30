Dua Lipa Has A New Boyfriend And You Might Know Him!

It seems as though singer Dua Lipa has a new love in her life and it's someone you might be familiar with!

Dua was dating Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar, splitting at the end of 2021. But the starlet has been spotted on a date with TV host Trevor Noah and we LOVE them as a couple!

Trevor is the host of the Daily Show in the US with the pair enjoying an intimate dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in New York, and stopping on the street afterwards for a bit of a smooch!

The pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship yet, but we can't wait to see them hit the red carpet!