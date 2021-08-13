Dua Lipa, Elton John And PNAU Drop Killer Collab

Dua Lipa just keeps rolling out banger after banger and now the singer has teamed up with piano man and legend Elton John and Aussie group PNAU for a brilliant collab.

They've debuted a mash-up called 'Cold Heart' and it includes 'Kiss The Bride’ from Too Low For Zero, ‘Where’s the Shoorah?’ from Blue Moves, ‘Sacrifice’ from Healing Hands, and ‘Rocketman’ from Honky Chateau.

We LOVE this!

So how did it come about? Dua invited Elton on an Instagram live and they became besties from there - if only that would happen to us!

When it comes to PNAU's involvement, they said "...setting a stage for the two greatest performers in the world today Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa, we knew we had to go in deep, take them into our world, the psychedelic lazer black-lit club. Where all of us can meet on the dance floor, forget the outside and lose ourselves in the healing waters of music and love eternal.”

You can get your hands on 'Cold Heart' here.

