Dua Lipa Drops 80's Inspired Track Sampling Iconic INXS Song

Even though it's been a tough week for Dua Lipa, revealing she had to drop her album early after it leaked online... she would absolutely have a massive grin on her face today with the release of her latest single 'Break My Heart'.

The song is an 80's inspired tune with a music video to match AND samples the iconic INXS song 'Need You Tonight'.

Check it out.

The song comes from Dua's latest album 'Future Nostalgia' that will have you up and dancing (from a safe distance) and you can get your copy here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!