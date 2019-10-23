Dua Lipa Breaks Social Media Silence To Unveil New Future Dance Floor Filler

We've been missing some Dua Lipa in our lives with the songstress wiping her social media clean... always a sign there's something exciting to come and it looks like we were right!

Dua has started teasing a new project on her Instagram page, what seems to be a new song. The video shows the singer lounging around on a chair and cheekily smiling. At the end we're left with the words 'Don't Start Now'.

If the track in the background of the video is anything to go by, we're in for a treat!

We cannot wait!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!