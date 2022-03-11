Dua Lipa And Megan Thee Stallion Drop The Collab We Never Knew We Needed

If you were missing some Dua Lipa jams in your life, not only has she served up her first song for 2022, it comes as a collab with the fiesty Megan Thee Stallion.

The song is called 'Sweetest Pie' and there's so much innuendo in the video for the song, you could... fill a pie?

The girls have been teasing the song on social media and let's just say it was worth it!

Start your weekend right and get your hands on 'Sweetest Pie' here.

Dua is also set to touch down in Aus on her 'Future Nostalgia World Tour' later this year:

CATCH DUA LIPA LIVE AT:

Saturday 5th November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 8th November – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 9th November - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday 11th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 12th November - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday 14th November – AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 16th November – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Get your tickets and more info here.

