Drug Used To Treat Donald Trump's Covid Is On Its Way To Australia

A new anti-viral drug used to treat Former US President, Donald Trump for Covid is on its way to Australia.

It's called Ronapreve and is likely to be used to stop unvaccinated people from getting seriously sick.

Canberra has secured 15,000 doses of the pill, which is taken every 12 hours for 5 days.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says it's expected to mainly be used to stop unvaccinated people from becoming seriously ill.

"It will be made available to patients in hospital in October for helping to slow the development and reduce the consequences of Covid-19," he said.