Drouin Is Lighting Up Civic Park Next Weekend!

Drouin is lighting up the night on Friday, December 6th with a heap of unmissable Christmas activities.

Cinema Pop-Up is coming to Drouin will providing more than just on-screen entertainment from 4PM until 10PM.

Along with a pop-up screening of everyone's favourite Christmas movie 'Elf', there will be a jaw-dropping fire works display from 9.15PM.

Tickets are free of charge for those who are quick enough to book online, or $5 for kids and $10 for adults at the gate.

If you are planning to come along and watch the fire works, make sure your pets are kept safe and secure, or kept in doors if necessary.

Follow the link for more details!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...