Drouin Produce & Craft Market provides you with fresh produce, craft, flowers and plants, clothing, toys, hot coffee, a BBQ, drinks and much more!

Run by the Rotary Club of Drouin, all proceed raised from the market will go towards local and international rotary projects.

This event recurs on the third Saturday of EVERY month!

Upcoming dates:

Saturday, 19 October 2019 | 08:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Saturday, 16 November 2019 | 08:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Saturday, 21 December 2019 | 08:00 AM - 12:30 PM