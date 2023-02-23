Drivers Will Be Able To TikTok From Inside The Mercedes-Benz 2024 E-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz 2024 E-class will allow drivers to make TikToks without using their phones.

The new models will enable TikTok fans to record TikToks from inside their vehicle while the car is in park.

Along with new social media capabilities, the car will also enable users to participate in video meetings without the use of a laptop.

Adults and kids alike will also have access to the game Angry Birds.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. Serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

All of this is possible due to new software which enables apps including TikTok, Webex and Zoom to be downloaded without the use of a third-party car software such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The car will feature an inbuilt camera on the dashboard of the car which can be used for videos and selfies.

Other great features include a glass touch screen available for use on the front passenger’s side along with access to web browsers.

To ensure drivers are remaining safe while using these programs, the photo and video apps will only be accessible while the car is in park, with the exception of the passenger side screen.

Mercedes have installed a number of safety features to minimise driver distractions including a camera to detect how often and how long the driver is looking at the screen while driving, which will result in the passenger screen being dimmed.

The new features will be available in the new Mercedes-Benz E-class 2024.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.