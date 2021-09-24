Drivers Urged To Take Care As Tasmania Braces For Snow, Black Ice & Treacherous Winds This Weekend

With snow set to fall to low levels across the south of the state today, we're urged to take care on the roads, or just stay home.

The Weather Bureau says a cold front will bring snow down to one hundred metres and possibly sea level, along with damaging winds.

Tasmania Police Inspector Brian Edmonds says it's a reminder the roads will get pretty treacherous.

"With the possibility there will be some refreezing on roads, there is the potential for some areas to have black ice, which is difficult to see and drivers need to drive to the conditions and make sure they're driving very slowly wherever those conditions might be," he said.

These are unusual conditions for this time of year, with wintry weather coming back this weekend.

Winds over 100km/h are forecast for days to come.

