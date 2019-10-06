Drivers urged to slow down in 40km school zones

The back to school rush is underway and drivers are being urged to slow down and be aware of speed zone limits around schools and adhere to the speed limits which are in place from 8am until 9.30am and then 2.30pm to 4pm.

School speed zone limits are clear to drivers, with permanent speed limit signs, advance warning signs, time-based signs or electronic variable signs. They're there to improve road safety and keep children safe.

Some factors to consider;