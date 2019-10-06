Drivers urged to slow down in 40km school zones

The back to school rush is underway and drivers are being urged to slow down and be aware of speed zone limits around schools and adhere to the speed limits which are in place from 8am until 9.30am and then 2.30pm to 4pm.
School speed zone limits are clear to drivers, with permanent speed limit signs, advance warning signs, time-based signs or electronic variable signs. They're there to improve road safety and keep children safe.
Some factors to consider;
- School zones are in place to improve safety for children and motorists around school crossings and school zones
- With people not having school-aged children they may not be aware school is back. Motorists need to be aware of the school zones and slow down and take notice of school crossing supervisors.
- Parents also need to ensure they park safely around school when they are dropping off or picking up their children. Council parking enforcement officers are able to issue fines in school zones and will be acting on any illegal or unsafe parking.
- Make sure you slow down and take extra care when driving around schools, no matter what day or time it is!