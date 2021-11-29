Drivers Urged To Drive Safely Ahead Of Festive Season

Tasmanian's have been urged to take caution on the roads in the lead up to summer holidays following a tragic road fatality at Brighton at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elderslie Rd and Rodbourne Rd, Brighton, about 9.25am on Saturday, where the 18-year-old driver was found unresponsive in the car.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Speed was of particular concern, with the stretch of road where the crash occurred set at 100km/h speed limit.

With the state's road toll for 2021 already at 33, only three deaths away from last year’s fatality statistics, Transport Minister Michael Ferguson has asked road users to pay greater attention when behind the wheel as we head towards the festive season and borders reopening.

“My key message in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays is simple: obey the rules and be safe to other road users. Every decision a driver makes has consequences and we all have to take responsibility,” Mr Ferguson said.

212 serious injuries have been recorded on Tasmanian roads to November this year.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.