Driver On The Run After Police Chase Through Adelaide’s CBD

Authorities continue to search for a driver following a police pursuit through Adelaide in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Holden sedan was spotted with stolen plates on Moss Avenue at Marelston just before 12.30am, before taking off on Anzac Highway.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The SA police chopper was called in for back up after the car sped off and was later spotted again on North Terrace.

The abandoned car was later found on Russell Street in the CBD.

A search was conducted in the area by Police and Police Dog Judge; however, the driver was not found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.



Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.