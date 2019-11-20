Driver Killed In Hunter Valley Crash
Investigations continue.
There's been a fatal crash in the Hunter Valley.
A female driver has died following a collision involving a car and truck on the New England Highway at Camberwell near Glennies Creek Rd just after 10:30am.
While the driver of the truck has been taken for mandatory testing.
The New England Highway will remain closed for several hours with diversions in place while police investigate.
While the closure could also affect buses replacing trains on the Hunter Line due to rail maintenance.