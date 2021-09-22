Driver Flees Leaving Injured Passenger After Car Crash At Elizabeth North

A passenger has been hospitalised and a driver has fled the scene after a horror crash at Elizabeth North.

The driver of a Holden ute collided with a Ford Falcon at the intersection of Main North Road and Woodford Road on Tuesday night.

Police attended the scene after 7 pm, to find the driver had fled the scene on foot, leaving behind her injured passenger.

The 42-year-old passenger was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford falcon was not injured.

Police are still on the hunt for the driver who fled the scene, if you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

