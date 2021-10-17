Driver arrested after fleeing three-car crash at Mount Pleasant

A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a car crash at Mount Pleasant.

Police were called to Eden Valley Road at Mount Pleasant just after 6 pm on Sunday night after reports of a three-car accident.

It’s believed a Nissan four-wheel drive collided with a Holden SUV and a Holden Ute.

Three people were injured in the accident, a 59-year-old woman who was the passenger of the SUV was rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the ute, a 72-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the four-wheel drive fled the scene but was later found and arrested by police.

He was treated for minor injuries at the Lyell McEwin Hospital and will face the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with causing harm by dangerous driving, failing to stop at an accident, and hindering and resisting police.

It comes after an 80-year-old woman died in a two-car smash at Birkenhead on Sunday, marking the 78th death on South Australian roads this year.

